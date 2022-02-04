Korean zombie series All Of Us Are Dead tops global Netflix charts

Another South Korean drama series is trending worldwide on Netflix. The zombie thriller All Of Us Are Dead topped the streamer’s non-English language TV Top 10 list with 124.79 million hours viewed for the week of Jan 24 to Jan 30. The series premiered on Jan 28.

All Of Us Are Dead was the No 1 TV show in numerous countries including Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines and Japan, while it made the Top 10 in the US and UK, among others.

The action-packed show is the fourth Korean series to top the Netflix weekly global charts after Squid Game, Hellbound and The Silent Sea. Squid Game only recorded 63.2 million hours in its first week, before going on to become a massive hit.

All Of Us Are Dead is set in a high school where a zombie apocalypse has broken out and the students have to fight to survive. It’s based on the 2009 and 2011 webtoon, Now At Our School. “This series revolves around these students who are linked by a desire to survive along with betrayal and friendship in its most unlikely forms,” described Netflix in a statement.

The 12-part thriller is directed by Lee Jae-kyoo and stars Lee Yoo-mi (Player 240 in Squid Game), Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, Yoo In-soo, Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung and Jeon Bae-soo.

Korean series have been gaining popularity around the world, fuelled by the Squid Game phenomenon. The dystopian drama is Netflix’s most-watched TV show or film ever with 1.6 billion hours. It has also received numerous accolades, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for Player 001, O Yeung-su. Future seasons are being planned.