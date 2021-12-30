Actor-host Allan Wu tests positive for COVID-19 while in US

Allan Wu confirmed through his Instagram post on Tuesday (Dec 28) that he tested positive for COVID-19 while in Los Angeles visiting friends and family. He is currently in self-isolation and waiting to get better so he can fly back.

In his first post, the 49-year-old shared his diagnosis and said it was a relief that he was not experiencing any severe symptoms.

A day later, he posted a minute-long video message where he further shared that he “most likely” caught the Omicron variant although that hasn't been confirmed by health professionals. He added that he had “some body aches, sore throat” and was now on his way to recovery.