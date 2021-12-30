Actor-host Allan Wu tests positive for COVID-19 while in US
Wu revealed in his Instagram post that he suspects it's the Omicron variant based on his symptoms.
Allan Wu confirmed through his Instagram post on Tuesday (Dec 28) that he tested positive for COVID-19 while in Los Angeles visiting friends and family. He is currently in self-isolation and waiting to get better so he can fly back.
In his first post, the 49-year-old shared his diagnosis and said it was a relief that he was not experiencing any severe symptoms.
A day later, he posted a minute-long video message where he further shared that he “most likely” caught the Omicron variant although that hasn't been confirmed by health professionals. He added that he had “some body aches, sore throat” and was now on his way to recovery.
“Definitely just looking forward to eventually recovering fully, testing negative, and making my way back outta here,” he said.
Wu is best known for hosting five seasons of the reality show, The Amazing Race Asia. He has also acted in TV series such as Love Matters, My In-Laws, Bukit Ho Swee, Beautiful Connection and My Lucky Charm.
Fellow celebrities like JJ Lin, Zheng Geping, Paul Foster and Bonnie Loo have since left comments on his social media page to wish him well.