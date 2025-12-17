'I am so proud of you': Allan Wu’s son commissioned as navy officer, named best physical trainer in his class

It's been a year since host Allan Wu sent his son, Jonas, off for Basic Military Training (BMT). And the time has come for Wu to attend Jonas’ Officer Cadet Commissioning Parade (OCCP) at SAFTI Military Institute (SAFTI MI).

The 18-year-old looked sharp in his No 1 dress ceremonial uniform as he and his fellow cadets marched in the rain.

No easy feat as Wu pointed out.

“All of you had to endure standing and marching in the pouring rain, but I’m sure it’s all worth it because this will be a memory you will all cherish for the rest of your lives," he wrote on Instagram.