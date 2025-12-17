'I am so proud of you': Allan Wu’s son commissioned as navy officer, named best physical trainer in his class
The podcast host also teased his son, asking him to try smiling more, “cuz it sure looks purty darn good on you”.
It's been a year since host Allan Wu sent his son, Jonas, off for Basic Military Training (BMT). And the time has come for Wu to attend Jonas’ Officer Cadet Commissioning Parade (OCCP) at SAFTI Military Institute (SAFTI MI).
The 18-year-old looked sharp in his No 1 dress ceremonial uniform as he and his fellow cadets marched in the rain.
No easy feat as Wu pointed out.
“All of you had to endure standing and marching in the pouring rain, but I’m sure it’s all worth it because this will be a memory you will all cherish for the rest of your lives," he wrote on Instagram.
Joining him at the parade was Jonas’ sister, Sage, 20, who is currently studying electrical engineering at Stanford University in the United States but made the trip back to Singapore.
Notably absent from the photos was Wu's ex-wife, Wong Lilin, who had attended Jonas’ graduation from St Joseph’s Institution International late last year.
Wu and Wong, both 53, divorced in 2013 after nine years of marriage.
The Call Us Daddy podcast host also proudly revealed one of Jonas’ standout achievements. The newly commissioned officer was recognised as the Best Physical Training (PT) Officer in his entire commissioning class.
“I am so proud of you, and nothing brings me more joy than watching you become the man I know you can be,” Wu added, but not before giving his son some light-hearted advice.
“Can you please try smiling more cuz it sure looks purty darn good on you!” he quipped.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/