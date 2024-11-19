Former couple Allan Wu and Wong Lilin take rare picture together at 18-year-old son's graduation

Allan Wu’s 18-year-old son Jonas just graduated from high school and like any proud parent, the actor-host couldn't help but take to social media to share his kid’s biggest milestone yet.

Jonas graduated from the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme at St Joseph's Institution International School where he’s been studying since pre-school.

"Congratulations on completing your first major milestone by graduating high school, J! It has been a joy watching you grow into the young man you’ve become, and I can’t wait to see your next chapter unfold as you serve your country soon,” posted Allan, along with snaps from Jonas’ graduation ceremony last Saturday (Nov 16).

Ex-wife and former actress Wong Lilin was also at the graduation and the trio reunited for a rare family picture.