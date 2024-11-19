Former couple Allan Wu and Wong Lilin take rare picture together at 18-year-old son's graduation
The actor-host and his ex-wife reunited to celebrate their son's graduation from his school's International Baccalaureate programme.
Allan Wu’s 18-year-old son Jonas just graduated from high school and like any proud parent, the actor-host couldn't help but take to social media to share his kid’s biggest milestone yet.
Jonas graduated from the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme at St Joseph's Institution International School where he’s been studying since pre-school.
"Congratulations on completing your first major milestone by graduating high school, J! It has been a joy watching you grow into the young man you’ve become, and I can’t wait to see your next chapter unfold as you serve your country soon,” posted Allan, along with snaps from Jonas’ graduation ceremony last Saturday (Nov 16).
Ex-wife and former actress Wong Lilin was also at the graduation and the trio reunited for a rare family picture.
Missing in action was their 20-year-old daughter Sage, who is currently studying electrical engineering at Stanford University in California.
Allan and Lilin, both 52, split up in 2013 after nine years of marriage.
Like his older sister, Jonas excels both academically and athletically.
According to Jonas’ LinkedIn page, he was the school's top student in design and technology in 2022.
He also excelled in the under-19 boy’s basketball team and won the National School Games 800m track event.
No word yet on whether Jonas, who will be serving his National Service soon, plans to follow in Sage's footsteps and head to the United States to further his education.
This story was originally published in 8Days.