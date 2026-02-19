K-pop group AllDay Project to stage fan sign event in Singapore in March

One hundred and fifty winners will be chosen to enter the fan sign event. Out of this 150, 50 will get to participate in the fan sign itself, while the remaining 100 will get to view the event.

Each purchase of the "For Face-To-Face Fan Signing Event" listing on Makestar's site, regardless of win or lose, also grants buyers one randomly selected Polaroid (out of five).

During the fan sign event, the members of AllDay Project will also take questions from the audience, stage performances and participate in a hi-bye session with every attendee.