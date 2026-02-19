K-pop group AllDay Project to stage fan sign event in Singapore in March
Fans of AllDay Project can stand a chance to win access to the fan sign event by purchasing copies of the K-pop group's album via retailer Makestar.
Rising K-pop group AllDay Project will be in Singapore on Mar 18 for a fan sign event. The co-ed group, which comprises Annie, Tarzzan, Bailey, Woochan and Youngseo, will be interacting with fans and performing their songs.
For a chance to participate in this event, you'll need to purchase AllDay Project albums via global retailer Makestar.
One hundred and fifty winners will be chosen to enter the fan sign event. Out of this 150, 50 will get to participate in the fan sign itself, while the remaining 100 will get to view the event.
Each purchase of the "For Face-To-Face Fan Signing Event" listing on Makestar's site, regardless of win or lose, also grants buyers one randomly selected Polaroid (out of five).
During the fan sign event, the members of AllDay Project will also take questions from the audience, stage performances and participate in a hi-bye session with every attendee.
There will also be a separate one-on-one photo event on that day, which will see 50 winners chosen, 10 for each member of AllDay Project. For a chance to win, you'll have to purchase albums under the respective member listings on Makestar's site.
Each purchase, regardless of win or lose, will also grant buyers one randomly selected selfie photocard (out of five).
Applications for both events are open from now till Sunday (Feb 22) and the results will be announced on Feb 23.
AllDay Project debuted in June last year with the song Famous which topped charts in South Korea. The group has captured attention due to its co-ed structure, a rarity in K-pop, and catchy songs.
Despite its young age, the group has won numerous industry accolades, including Breakthrough Artiste at the MAMA Awards and New Artiste Of The Year at the Melon Music Awards.