Aloysius Pang’s final film The Antique Shop opens in Singapore cinemas on Dec 1

The last project that late actor Aloysius Pang worked on will be screened in Singapore cinemas on Dec 1. The Antique Shop, a horror movie, was first released in Thailand on Jun 2.

The film is told in three parts – Survive, Half Second and Happy Birthday – and is a collaboration between Thai company LeayDoDee Studio, Channel One 31 and Dasmond Koh’s NoonTalk Media.

Pang appears in Half Second, about a man who has no memory of how he landed in jail, and who is being haunted by an evil spirit in his cell.

The Antique Shop also stars NoonTalk actors Xu Bin and Damien Teo, Bae Jin-young from K-pop group CIX, Indonesian actor Rio Dewanto and Thai talents Phiravich Attachitsataporn and Chayapak Tunprayoon. Xu plays Andy, who enters an antique shop and encounters the boss, who tells him the supernatural stories behind three items.

Production for the movie initially began in 2018, but was delayed because of Pang’s death in January 2019 after he sustained serious injuries during a military training exercise in New Zealand. It was further delayed because of the pandemic. Production only resumed early this year.

Koh said in a previous interview with Lianhe Zaobao that he wanted to honour Pang by completing the movie. The late actor had shot part of the movie before his death, so Koh and the film's crew reworked the story to ensure that Pang's role was complete.

Koh, Xu and Teo attended the red carpet premiere of the film in Bangkok on Jun 1, along with Singapore artiste Quan Yifong.