Entertainment

Celebs, friends and fans pay tribute to Aloysius Pang on third anniversary of his death
There were messages saying how much he was missed and many people also posted a black heart emoji to express their grief. 

Aloysius Pang was remembered by fans, friends and celebs on his third death anniversary through messages and posts on social media. (Photo: Facebook / Aloysius Pang)
Richa Liz Mathew
25 Jan 2022 12:56PM (Updated: 25 Jan 2022 12:56PM)
Aloysius Pang was remembered on the third anniversary of his death on Sunday (Jan 23) through numerous messages posted on social media. 

Friends, celebrities and fans showered Pang with much love through comments posted on the late actor’s last Instagram post and on their respective pages. 

One fan commented on Pang’s page, “It has been 3 years and I hope you are doing well up there. We miss you so much”, while another wrote, “Watching Singapore drama series makes me miss you. I'm feeling terrible. I hope you are a happy angel in heaven”.

Many others simply posted a black heart to show their grief.

Pang died at the age of 28 in 2019 after he suffered a serious injury during a military training exercise in New Zealand.

Actress Jayley Woo, who was revealed only after his death to have been Pang’s girlfriend at the time, was one of the celebrities to commemorate the date, posting a black and white selfie of herself with a black heart emoji on IG Stories. 

Pang’s celebrity friends like Ian Fang, Xu Bin and Kimberly Chia also posted tributes on their respective social media accounts. Fang posted a photo of a couple of cans of beer and in the caption said he was drinking Pang’s favourite, while Xu posted a short clip with the caption #RememberingAloysiusPang. 

Pang will make a posthumous comeback to the silver screen in a movie set to released in the first half of 2022. The film was put on hold for two years after Pang’s death but host and NoonTalk Media founder Dasmond Koh, who was Pang’s mentor and manager, decided to see it through to "realise Aloysius' dream", as he told Lianhe Zaobao. 

The film has resumed production in Thailand with actors Xu Bin and Damien Teo taking part in the project. The multi-language film is helmed by a Thai director, supported by NoonTalk and also stars K-pop singer Bae Jin-young.

Source: CNA/sr

