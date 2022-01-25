Celebs, friends and fans pay tribute to Aloysius Pang on third anniversary of his death

Aloysius Pang was remembered on the third anniversary of his death on Sunday (Jan 23) through numerous messages posted on social media.

Friends, celebrities and fans showered Pang with much love through comments posted on the late actor’s last Instagram post and on their respective pages.

One fan commented on Pang’s page, “It has been 3 years and I hope you are doing well up there. We miss you so much”, while another wrote, “Watching Singapore drama series makes me miss you. I'm feeling terrible. I hope you are a happy angel in heaven”.

Many others simply posted a black heart to show their grief.

Pang died at the age of 28 in 2019 after he suffered a serious injury during a military training exercise in New Zealand.

Actress Jayley Woo, who was revealed only after his death to have been Pang’s girlfriend at the time, was one of the celebrities to commemorate the date, posting a black and white selfie of herself with a black heart emoji on IG Stories.