Late actor Aloysius Pang’s last film, The Antique Shop, to be released in June

The final movie that the late actor Aloysius Pang worked on in 2019 is set to be released in Thailand in June.

Actor and NoonTalk Media founder Dasmond Koh, who is Pang’s mentor, shared two posters of the Thai horror movie The Antique Shop on Instagram on Tuesday (May 3). The trailer was also shared on NoonTalk Media’s social media accounts.

In his personal post addressing Pang, Koh talked about how filming was finally completed after it was put on hold due to the pandemic. “You know I made two trips to Thailand to watch post-production and had mixed feelings when I watched your scenes,” he wrote.