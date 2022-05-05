Late actor Aloysius Pang’s last film, The Antique Shop, to be released in June
The horror movie trilogy, which will also star Xu Bin and Damien Teo, will be released on Jun 2 in Thailand. No Singapore release date has been announced.
The final movie that the late actor Aloysius Pang worked on in 2019 is set to be released in Thailand in June.
Actor and NoonTalk Media founder Dasmond Koh, who is Pang’s mentor, shared two posters of the Thai horror movie The Antique Shop on Instagram on Tuesday (May 3). The trailer was also shared on NoonTalk Media’s social media accounts.
In his personal post addressing Pang, Koh talked about how filming was finally completed after it was put on hold due to the pandemic. “You know I made two trips to Thailand to watch post-production and had mixed feelings when I watched your scenes,” he wrote.
Koh also added that The Antique Shop has now been turned into a trilogy, which will also feature Singapore actors Xu Bin and Damien Teo, alongside Korean singer and actor Bae Jin-young of boyband CIX, Indonesian actor Rio Dewanto, and Thai artistes Phiravich Attachitsataporn and Chayapak Tunprayoon.
In a previous interview with Lianhe Zaobao, Koh had shared he wanted to honour Pang by having the movie completed.
"Before Aloysius died, he had already shot part of the movie in Thailand," he said. “The original plan was for him to return to Singapore after his military training in New Zealand, shoot a television drama, then take another week to return to Thailand to finish filming the movie."
Pang sustained serious injuries during military training in New Zealand and died in January 2019 at the age of 28.
"Everyone at NoonTalk Media is waiting to watch your performance on the big screen," wrote Koh.