Aloysius Pang movie to be released 3 years after his death

Aloysius Pang is set to make a posthumous return to the silver screen. The late actor was filming in Thailand before he died after sustaining serious injury in a live-firing exercise in New Zealand in January 2019. He was 28.

Production of the movie has been put on hold since. Filming has recently resumed as Pang’s mentor, Dasmond Koh revealed to Lianhe Zaobao. Koh is the founder of NoonTalk Media – the agency Pang belonged to, he hopes to “realise Aloysius’ dream” by completing the movie.

“Before Aloysius died, he had gone to Thailand to film parts of the movie. After his reservist training in New Zealand, the plan was for him to return to Singapore to work on a drama series and then head back to Thailand to complete the shooting of the movie,” shared Koh.

The unnamed movie is headed by a Thai director and supported by NoonTalk. NoonTalk actors Xu Bin and Damien Teo are currently filming in Thailand. It is unclear how the film will deal with Pang’s role.

The movie will also star K-pop singer Bae Jin-young. Bae is a member of South Korean boy band CIX. This appearance marks the 21-year-old’s big screen debut.

The movie is set to be released in 2022.