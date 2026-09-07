Documentary on Blackpink's Lisa, Always Lalisa, to screen in Singapore cinemas from Oct 12 to 17

Fans of Thai singer-actress and Blackpink member Lisa can catch the 29-year-old superstar in her first-ever solo documentary, Always Lalisa, in Singapore cinemas this October.

Set to premiere this week at the Toronto International Film Festival, the documentary follows Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, at a time when she embarked on her solo career, which saw her releasing her debut solo album Alter Ego and making her acting debut in the third season of HBO's The White Lotus.