Documentary on Blackpink's Lisa, Always Lalisa, to screen in Singapore cinemas from Oct 12 to 17
Fans in Singapore can catch the documentary at selected Golden Village and Shaw Theatres outlets.
Fans of Thai singer-actress and Blackpink member Lisa can catch the 29-year-old superstar in her first-ever solo documentary, Always Lalisa, in Singapore cinemas this October.
Set to premiere this week at the Toronto International Film Festival, the documentary follows Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, at a time when she embarked on her solo career, which saw her releasing her debut solo album Alter Ego and making her acting debut in the third season of HBO's The White Lotus.
Always Lalisa will screen in Singapore cinemas on Oct 12, 14 and 17.
The film is available at Golden Village's Cineleisure and Century Square outlets, as well as at all eight Shaw Theatres outlets in Singapore.
Always Lalisa is also available in IMAX at selected Shaw Theatres outlets.
Ticket prices for the film start at S$22.
As of writing, it is unclear if more screening dates will be added.
October will also see Lisa dropping her new extended play, Press Play, on Oct 23.
It will comprise six tracks, including the hit single Sawadika, whose music video has garnered over 134 million views since its release last week.