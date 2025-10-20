Mediacorp's Amarkala Deepavali 2025 ushers in the Festival of Lights with music, dance and community spirit
The 2025 Amarkala Deepavali countdown, themed Namma Deepavali, took place on Sunday (Oct 19) and featured performances by South Indian singer Chinmayi as well as local talents.
Mediacorp’s annual Deepavali countdown show, Amarkala Deepavali 2025, lit up The Theatre at Mediacorp on Sunday night (Oct 19) with more than two hours of live performances, dance numbers and festive cheer, marking the arrival of the Festival of Lights at midnight.
This year's show is the event's 19th edition, carrying the theme Namma Deepavali (Our Deepavali) and featuring a family-centric storyline performed by artistes Alawdwin Ali, Karthikeyan Somasundaram, Maahes Chandiras, Puravalan Narayanasamy, Shamini G and Udaya Soundari.
The night’s entertainment included dance sequences, comedy skits and musical medleys by homegrown acts, alongside a performance by South Indian singer and voice actress Chinmayi.
The performances were based on values such as love, forgiveness and generosity, which encompass the essence of Deepavali.
The event was also attended by Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong who was the Guest-of-Honour.
Live crossovers to Little India, hosted by Nisha Kumar and Thavanesan Sivananthan, connected audiences at home with the street celebrations, where crowds gathered to usher in Deepavali.
The show is part of Mediacorp’s wider #NammaDeepavali campaign that consists of various community and cultural initiatives.
These include collaborations with groups such as Little India Shopkeepers & Heritage Association (LISHA), the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) Ashram halfway house, and the Indian Heritage Centre through events like the Deepavali Light-Up Ceremony and Utsavam Street Parade.
Amarkala Deepavali 2025 was broadcast live on Vasantham and mewatch.
Festive programmes and specials continue on Vasantham through Tuesday, alongside digital content on Ungalukkaga Mediacorp’s social media platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.