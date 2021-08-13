Amazon shifts Lord Of The Rings TV series out of New Zealand

Amazon Studios has notified the New Zealand government that it will shift the production of all future seasons of the Lord Of The Rings television series to the United Kingdom, New Zealand said on Friday (Aug 13).

New Zealand's mountains, meadows and forests were made famous by the The Lord Of The Rings and the Hobbit film trilogies shot in the country by Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson.

The filming of Amazon's multi-million dollar TV series of the epic fantasy is currently underway in New Zealand, but the studio plans to move future filming to Britain, New Zealand's Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash said.

"The government was informed of the decision yesterday," Nash said in a statement, adding he was disappointed by the move.

"Amazon Studios advised that post-production work on Season One will continue in New Zealand till June 2022. However Season Two will be filmed in the UK as part of a strategy by the studio to expand its production space and consolidate its footprint in the UK," he said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.