Amber Heard still in Aquaman 2 despite viral report claiming otherwise, reveals spokesperson

Despite a viral story that suggests otherwise, Amber Heard's career in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is still intact.

On Tuesday (Jun 14), gossip site Just Jared published a story claiming that the 36-year-old actress was booted from Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, or Aquaman 2, citing a source. They added that a replacement was found for Heard’s character, Mera.

However, one of Heard’s spokespeople told Variety that the actress has not been cut from the movie and that “the rumour mill continues as it has from day one – inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane”.

Heard had previously played Mera, Aquaman’s love interest from the comics, in the 2017 film Justice League and 2018’s Aquaman opposite Jason Momoa’s titular character.

During Depp’s trial against Heard last month, DC Films president Walter Hamada said that Heard's role in Aquaman 2 was reduced due to her lack of chemistry with Momoa.

However, he maintained that the studio's decision had nothing to do with the lawsuit, and that filming with Heard was a smooth process.