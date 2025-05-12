Logo
Amber Heard reveals names of twin babies in Mother’s Day post
The actor shared the news on Instagram along with a photo of their tiny feet.

Actor Amber Heard leaves during a break in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., May 27, 2022. (Photo: AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool, file)

12 May 2025 10:02AM
Amber Heard is now a mother of three. The actor on Sunday wrote on Instagram that she has welcomed twins into the family, a son named Ocean and a daughter named Agnes. She shared the news along with a photo of their tiny feet.

“Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life,” Heard, 39, wrote. “I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.”

Heard, who moved to Spain after the high profile legal battles with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, is also mother to a four-year-old daughter named Oonagh. She wrote in the Mother’s Day post that she is celebrating the “completion of the family” that she’s strived to build for years.

Source: AP/pc

