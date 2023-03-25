Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Queen of Mandopop A-mei to perform in Singapore on Jul 8, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Queen of Mandopop A-mei to perform in Singapore on Jul 8, 2023

The Taiwanese singer returns to Singapore after six years as part of her ASMeiR 2023 World Tour.

Queen of Mandopop A-mei to perform in Singapore on Jul 8, 2023

(Photo: Instagram/@amit_feat_amei)

Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
25 Mar 2023 09:03AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2023 09:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

After a six-year absence, Mandopop queen A-mei will return to Singapore for a solo concert on July 8. The performance, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, is part of her ASMeiR 2023 World Tour. 

(Photo: IMC Live Global)

The tour, which includes stops in major cities such as London, Paris, Sydney, and Melbourne, comes after her 2022 ASMeiR World Tour in Taiwan and America, which was a soldout success. The Taiwanese singer broke records with 130,000 tickets sold.

A-mei, whose real name is Kulilay Amit, is known for classic hits like Rainbow and Full Name.

Concert organiser IMC Live Global will release more information on ticket sales soon; fans can register here to get access to pre-sale tickets.

Source: CNA/ih

Related Topics

Music celebrity concert

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement