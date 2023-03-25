Queen of Mandopop A-mei to perform in Singapore on Jul 8, 2023
The Taiwanese singer returns to Singapore after six years as part of her ASMeiR 2023 World Tour.
After a six-year absence, Mandopop queen A-mei will return to Singapore for a solo concert on July 8. The performance, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, is part of her ASMeiR 2023 World Tour.
The tour, which includes stops in major cities such as London, Paris, Sydney, and Melbourne, comes after her 2022 ASMeiR World Tour in Taiwan and America, which was a soldout success. The Taiwanese singer broke records with 130,000 tickets sold.
A-mei, whose real name is Kulilay Amit, is known for classic hits like Rainbow and Full Name.
Concert organiser IMC Live Global will release more information on ticket sales soon; fans can register here to get access to pre-sale tickets.