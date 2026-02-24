Malaysian actress Amyza Aznan's eldest son dies at 23 one year after lung cancer diagnosis

Malaysian actress Amyza Aznan has shared that her eldest son, Andre Mikhail, has died from stage 3 lung cancer. He was 23 years old and had been diagnosed with the illness a year ago. He died on Monday (Feb 23) evening.

On Tuesday morning, Amyza appeared in an interview with Malaysian television network TV3, where she openly expressed her grief and said she does not “feel strong enough” to face the tragedy.

On her Instagram stories, the actress and host wrote in Malay: "Assalammualaikum. It is with deep grief that I inform you my son, Andre Mikhail bin Khairil Izhar, has returned to the eternal realm. I ask for everyone to recite Al-Fatihah for him," referring to a chapter of the Quran that Muslims recite as a prayer for the deceased.

According to Malaysian publication mStar, Andre was buried on Tuesday morning at around 10.45am.

A few days before his death, Amyza revealed that Andre's right lung was no longer functioning as the tumour continued to grow. A recent procedure to drain fluid from his lungs was cancelled after doctors detected no fluid, while the tumour remained too large for surgery.