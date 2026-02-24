Malaysian actress Amyza Aznan's eldest son dies at 23 one year after lung cancer diagnosis
Andre Mikhail died on Monday (Feb 23) evening, days after the Malaysian actress shared that her second son, Adrian Adam, had been diagnosed with bone cancer.
Malaysian actress Amyza Aznan has shared that her eldest son, Andre Mikhail, has died from stage 3 lung cancer. He was 23 years old and had been diagnosed with the illness a year ago. He died on Monday (Feb 23) evening.
On Tuesday morning, Amyza appeared in an interview with Malaysian television network TV3, where she openly expressed her grief and said she does not “feel strong enough” to face the tragedy.
On her Instagram stories, the actress and host wrote in Malay: "Assalammualaikum. It is with deep grief that I inform you my son, Andre Mikhail bin Khairil Izhar, has returned to the eternal realm. I ask for everyone to recite Al-Fatihah for him," referring to a chapter of the Quran that Muslims recite as a prayer for the deceased.
According to Malaysian publication mStar, Andre was buried on Tuesday morning at around 10.45am.
A few days before his death, Amyza revealed that Andre's right lung was no longer functioning as the tumour continued to grow. A recent procedure to drain fluid from his lungs was cancelled after doctors detected no fluid, while the tumour remained too large for surgery.
On Feb 19, the actress also shared on Instagram that her second son, 18-year-old Adrian Adam, had been diagnosed with bone cancer.
"Assalamu'alaikum and Ramadan greetings. Today marks the first day of Ramadan in February, the birth month of my children," she wrote in a mix of Malay and English.
"Just like last year, during Ramadan and their birth month, my son Andre Mikhail was diagnosed with lung cancer. And this year, again during Ramadan and February, my other son, Adrian Adam, has been diagnosed with bone cancer.
"I am only human and a mother; I feel so many things that I cannot express, and I am even afraid to speak of them. All I can do is ask for prayers for my sons, Andre Mikhail and Adrian Adam."
Amyza Aznan is a Malaysian actress and host known for her roles in television dramas such as Rindu Kasih, Reversi and Mat Bond Malaya. She and her husband, Khairil Idzhar, have three sons: the late Andre Mikhail, Adrian Adam and Ayden Andika.