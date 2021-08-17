Popular Singaporean VJ-TV host Anandha Kannan dies

Popular Singaporean VJ and TV host Anandha Kannan has died. The news was initially shared by director and friend Venkat Prabhu, who posted a photo of the TV personality on social media early Tuesday morning (Aug 17) along with the caption: “A great friend a great human is no more!! My deepest condolences”.

The news was also reported by The Times of India on Tuesday, which added that the death was reportedly due to cancer.

Anandha began his career on Vasantham as an actor and TV host before moving to Chennai to work as a VJ on Sun Music.