Popular Singaporean VJ-TV host Anandha Kannan dies
Popular Singaporean VJ-TV host Anandha Kannan dies

Vasantham paid tribute to the TV personality in an Instagram post, saying that he had "touched countless Singapore Indian fans for more than 3 decades". 

Popular Singaporean VJ-TV host Anandha Kannan dies

Vasantham paid tribute to Singaporean VJ-TV host Anandha Kannan after news of his passing, saying he “touched countless Singapore Indian fans for more than 3 decades". (Photo: Instagram/vasantham_mediacorp)

17 Aug 2021 01:34PM (Updated: 17 Aug 2021 01:46PM)
Popular Singaporean VJ and TV host Anandha Kannan has died. The news was initially shared by director and friend Venkat Prabhu, who posted a photo of the TV personality on social media early Tuesday morning (Aug 17) along with the caption: “A great friend a great human is no more!! My deepest condolences”.

The news was also reported by The Times of India on Tuesday, which added that the death was reportedly due to cancer.

Anandha began his career on Vasantham as an actor and TV host before moving to Chennai to work as a VJ on Sun Music.

Vasantham posted a tribute to the star on Instagram, writing that they are saddened to hear of his passing and that he had "touched countless Singapore Indian fans for more than 3 decades". 

The post added that the 48-year-old was popular in the late 90s to 2000s as a VJ, TV host and as an actor in India, and that he had garnered legions of fans from all over the world.

“His contribution to the local arts scene and the multiple roles he donned will continue to be an inspiration to many generations,” the post read.

Some of his shows on Vasantham included Kaanbom Karpom, Amali Thumali, Savaal Singapore and Superstar Challenge.
 

Source: CNA/sr

