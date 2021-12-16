Sex And The City sequel creator looking for 'slow burn'

Michael Patrick King wants the record to show that Sex And The City had a "slow burn of a love affair" with viewers on its way to becoming, eventually, an adored success.

His motive: To ask that the HBO Max sequel he created and produced, And Just Like That..., gets a chance to prove itself. After its two-episode debut last week, the remaining eight are arriving on consecutive Thursdays.

"You've seen a couple of episodes of our show; you've seen six seasons" of the original 1998 to 2004 comedy about 30-something friends in New York City, said King, who was a director and producer on Sex And The City.

"I feel confident in coming back with these actresses – Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon – because I knew they could play whatever it was we and the writers came up with," he said.

A "bold story line" intended to grab audience attention also gave King confidence that the sequel was a good idea. Spoiler alert: That daring encompasses a major plot twist in episode one and its fallout, addressed below.

King, interviewed the day after the show debuted, could be forgiven a certain defensiveness. Critics, and some viewers, took issue with its dark tone as it revisited its characters in their 50s, in contrast to its frisky predecessor.

Viewers got much to lament and chew on in the debut episodes. Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall in Sex And The City, is in the sequel in name only. Willie Garson, part of both series (and the films) as Stanford, was lost to pancreatic cancer after taping part of the sequel. And in this version, diversity gets a place at the table.

Here's what King and the cast had to say about their resurrected adventure. Yes, characters still revel in giddy fashionista indulgence, but there's also a new, sometimes excruciatingly awkward, wokeness.