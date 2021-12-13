Peloton releases ad voiced by Ryan Reynolds in response to shocking death in And Just Like That
Spoiler alert: The ad from the exercise bike company is in response to the death of a major character at the end of the first episode of the Sex And The City reboot.
This article contains major spoilers for the Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That, so consider yourself warned.
Viewers who caught the TV series when it premiered last Thursday (Dec 9) on HBO Go were caught off guard when a major character died at the end of episode one. Mr Big, played by Chris Noth, suffered a heart attack after exercising on his Peloton bike with a video workout from his favourite instructor, Allegra.
As he was walking to the shower post-workout, he clutched his left arm, dropped his phone and slumped to the floor. His wife Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) found him barely alive when she returned home and narrated at the end of the episode: "And just like that, Big died".
Apart from the shock it generated – there are lots of comments online from viewers who said they yelled at their TV for Carrie to call 911 instead of cradling Big – the shocking death also caused shares of the exercise bicycle company to drop when the markets opened the next day.
Peloton issued a statement soon after to say that Big’s death was likely due to his cigar smoking and unhealthy lifestyle rather than his use of the exercise bike.
In a master stroke of marketing (and perhaps crisis management) the company has just released an ad in response to the scene featuring Noth himself and narrated by Ryan Reynolds, who, two years ago, spoofed a Peloton commercial by using the same actress in an ad for his Aviation gin.
Ryan posted the Peloton ad on his Twitter account with the caption: “Unspoiler alert”.
The company said the project came together in less than 48 hours.
“He’s alive”
In the commercial, Noth is seen sitting by the fireplace with Jess King, the real-life Peloton instructor who played Allegra.
“To new beginnings,” the actor said in the ad, as King pointed out that he looks great.
Noth responded that he feels great and added: "Shall we take another ride? Life’s too short not to.”
Deadpool actor Reynolds then provided the voiceover: “And just like that, the world was reminded that cycling stimulates your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases.”
He ended the ad with: “He’s alive.”
The show's stars have also responded to the controversy that the death has unleashed, with many fans upset that a major character was killed off right in the first episode.
Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, told ET: "I am, of course, like many other people, sad to see him go. But I think it was a very bold move... I think it starts the new series on such a foot that you see we're not going to be treading water. We're actually going to be sailing into completely uncharted waters, and we hope you come with us the way you did last time."