Peloton releases ad voiced by Ryan Reynolds in response to shocking death in And Just Like That

As he was walking to the shower post-workout, he clutched his left arm, dropped his phone and slumped to the floor. His wife Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) found him barely alive when she returned home and narrated at the end of the episode: "And just like that, Big died".

Apart from the shock it generated – there are lots of comments online from viewers who said they yelled at their TV for Carrie to call 911 instead of cradling Big – the shocking death also caused shares of the exercise bicycle company to drop when the markets opened the next day.

Peloton issued a statement soon after to say that Big’s death was likely due to his cigar smoking and unhealthy lifestyle rather than his use of the exercise bike.

In a master stroke of marketing (and perhaps crisis management) the company has just released an ad in response to the scene featuring Noth himself and narrated by Ryan Reynolds, who, two years ago, spoofed a Peloton commercial by using the same actress in an ad for his Aviation gin.

Ryan posted the Peloton ad on his Twitter account with the caption: “Unspoiler alert”.

The company said the project came together in less than 48 hours.