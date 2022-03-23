And Just Like That... the Sex And The City reboot is coming back for season 2

And Just Like That… we’re going to be seeing Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York Goldenblatt again as the Sex And The City reboot has just been renewed for a second season.

The first season was a successful one for streaming service, HBO Max, which announced the renewal on Tuesday (Mar 22).

And Just Like That… saw three of the four original stars of Sex reprising their roles: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. They also serve as executive producers.

Executive producer, Michael Patrick King, said: “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we're all thrilled. And Just like That... our Sex life is back.”

The reboot focused on the three women, now in their 50s, and their respective journeys, especially Carrie, who shockingly became a widow after Mr Big (Chris Noth) died of a heart attack.

The first season premiered on HBO Max on Dec 9, 2021, and ended on Feb 3, 2022. It had strong numbers but endured mixed reviews, Noth's sex scandal and criticism from fans of the original series who didn't like the turn the characters were taking.

The series also starred Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.

Details on production dates and cast members for the second season have not yet been revealed.

"We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can't wait for fans to see what's in store for season 2!" said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max.