Andi Lim earns first Golden Horse nomination for We Are All Strangers after nearly 3 decades in showbusiness

After almost three decades in showbiz, it seems local actor Andi Lim has received his biggest nod yet.

It was announced on Oct 1 that the 53-year-old had been nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the upcoming 63rd Golden Horse Awards.

Lim was nominated for playing Lim Boon Kiat, a hawker, in Singaporean director Anthony Chen's new film, We Are All Strangers.

He will be up against Hong Kong's Anson Kong (We're Nothing At All) and Tenky Tin (Double Happiness), as well as Taiwan's Berant Zhu (Kung Fu), and Akira Huang for Arrested Memory.

The family film's leading lady, Yeo Yann Yann, has also been nominated for Best Leading Actress, while the film itself received a total of seven nominations – including Best Director, Best Narrative Feature, Best Makeup & Costume Design, Best Original Film Score and Best Film Editing.

The awards show will be held on Nov 22, 2026, at the Taipei Music Center.