Andi Lim earns first Golden Horse nomination for We Are All Strangers after nearly 3 decades in showbusiness
The 53-year-old actor, who has mostly played supporting and cameo roles in local television dramas, made his feature-film leading debut as a hawker in Anthony Chen's latest film.
After almost three decades in showbiz, it seems local actor Andi Lim has received his biggest nod yet.
It was announced on Oct 1 that the 53-year-old had been nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the upcoming 63rd Golden Horse Awards.
Lim was nominated for playing Lim Boon Kiat, a hawker, in Singaporean director Anthony Chen's new film, We Are All Strangers.
He will be up against Hong Kong's Anson Kong (We're Nothing At All) and Tenky Tin (Double Happiness), as well as Taiwan's Berant Zhu (Kung Fu), and Akira Huang for Arrested Memory.
The family film's leading lady, Yeo Yann Yann, has also been nominated for Best Leading Actress, while the film itself received a total of seven nominations – including Best Director, Best Narrative Feature, Best Makeup & Costume Design, Best Original Film Score and Best Film Editing.
The awards show will be held on Nov 22, 2026, at the Taipei Music Center.
Lim began acting in 1998 after placing second runner-up in the men's category of Star Search 1997. He was from the same batch that brought Yvonne Lim, Florence Tan, Vincent Ng and Evelyn Tan into showbiz.
Since then, Lim has mostly played supporting and cameo roles in local series, including Yin Zhiping in Return Of The Condor Heroes (1998), Cai Qingyang in Hainan Kopi Tales (2000), Mingjie in If Tomorrow Comes (2024) and Yes Captain! (2026).
His role as Boon Kiat in We Are All Strangers marks Lim's first-ever leading role.
In a previous interview with Singapore media AsiaOne, Lim shared that he landed the role largely thanks to Mediacorp actress Hong Huifang, who was his acting teacher during Star Search 1997.
At the time, the casting director for We Are All Strangers, who was also the casting director for Huifang's 2022 movie Ajoomma, got Lim's number from the actress.
Lim recalled being told that Boon Kiat is a hawker who "doesn't have to be good-looking", which gave him the confidence to audition for the role.
"If they are looking for someone good-looking, I wouldn't even go for the casting call because I have tried so many," he said.
The humble actor explained that he thinks he doesn't look good on screen, but looks like "someone who had very good life experiences" because of his "haggard looks".
Guess we can say he was made for this role?