Golden Horse nominee Andi Lim couldn't borrow outfit for awards show because he has too few Instagram followers
Thankfully, a local bespoke menswear designer came to the actor's rescue.
Singapore actor Andi Lim may not have won Best Supporting Actor at Sunday's (Nov 22) Golden Horse Awards, but he certainly looked the part on the red carpet.
The 53-year-old, who was nominated for his role in Anthony Chen's We Are All Strangers, turned up looking dapper in a tuxedo.
But getting his hands on that outfit wasn't quite so easy.
Turns out, being a Golden Horse nominee doesn't necessarily mean designers will be falling over themselves to dress you.
Especially when you have just over 1,300 Instagram followers.
"Because I have so few followers, I couldn't borrow any clothes at all," Lim revealed in an interview with #JustSwipeLah.
Thankfully, help came in the form of Leslie Chia, founder and creative director of Singapore bespoke menswear label PIMABS.
"He's my cousin's classmate," said Lim, adding that Chia had also lent him an outfit for the Berlin International Film Festival.
Lim explained that he wanted to dress as formally as possible out of respect for the black-tie event.
"It's not the very traditional kind. The cut is a little different," he said of his tuxedo, which also featured a hand-tied bow tie that could be adjusted in size.
Though Lim lost the Best Supporting Actor award to Hong Kong boy band Mirror's Anson Kong, who won for We're Nothing At All, We Are All Strangers did not go home empty-handed.
The film, which received seven nominations, won Best Original Film Score for Singaporean musician Kin Leonn and Belgian-Taiwanese composer Thomas Foguenne.
As it turns out, Taiwan isn't exactly unfamiliar territory for Lim.
During an earlier Golden Horse event, the actor revealed that he had previously lived and worked there, thanks to his love for surfing.
"In 2007, I spent a year at the beach in Zhunan, working as a surfing instructor at Holiday Forest Beach," he recalled.
And his love for the sport later took him to another part of Taiwan.
"In 2009, I went to Wushi Harbour just so I could surf, and worked as a surfboard repairman," he shared.
"I really love surfing."
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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