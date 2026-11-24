Singapore actor Andi Lim may not have won Best Supporting Actor at Sunday's (Nov 22) Golden Horse Awards, but he certainly looked the part on the red carpet.

The 53-year-old, who was nominated for his role in Anthony Chen's We Are All Strangers, turned up looking dapper in a tuxedo.

But getting his hands on that outfit wasn't quite so easy.

Turns out, being a Golden Horse nominee doesn't necessarily mean designers will be falling over themselves to dress you.

Especially when you have just over 1,300 Instagram followers.

"Because I have so few followers, I couldn't borrow any clothes at all," Lim revealed in an interview with #JustSwipeLah.