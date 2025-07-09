Andie Chen lost out at the Star Awards again: 'If you really love what you are doing, you just keep going'

The Star Awards drought continues for Mediacorp actor Andie Chen, who went home empty-handed once again.

The 40-year-old was up for three trophies: Best Actor for his role as a strict dad in Born to Shine, Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste and BYD Favourite Male Character.

The Best Actor trophy eventually went to Special Achievement Award honoree Christopher Lee, who also bagged the Best Programme Host award for Dishing With Chris Lee Season 2.

In a moment we caught on camera, Lee approached Chen to “apologise” to him. Chen jokingly replied: “You still have the cheek to come up to me?”

“You will surely get it next time, okay?” Lee reassured Chen after giving him a tight hug.