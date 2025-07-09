Andie Chen lost out at the Star Awards again: 'If you really love what you are doing, you just keep going'
The 40-year-old also tells 8days.sg he doesn’t think the Top 10 Most Popular Awards is a game he’s suited for, or capable of winning.
The Star Awards drought continues for Mediacorp actor Andie Chen, who went home empty-handed once again.
The 40-year-old was up for three trophies: Best Actor for his role as a strict dad in Born to Shine, Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste and BYD Favourite Male Character.
The Best Actor trophy eventually went to Special Achievement Award honoree Christopher Lee, who also bagged the Best Programme Host award for Dishing With Chris Lee Season 2.
In a moment we caught on camera, Lee approached Chen to “apologise” to him. Chen jokingly replied: “You still have the cheek to come up to me?”
“You will surely get it next time, okay?” Lee reassured Chen after giving him a tight hug.
When 8days.sg met the Star Search 2007 champ, even this writer felt compelled to spend a few minutes consoling him.
After all, how can you not feel for the dude who has been waiting 16 years since his first nomination for Best Newcomer at Star Awards 2009?
We also chose our words carefully, especially when he remarked that some people had come up to him and said he “just has to work harder”.
“But it has been a long time, and I am already doing my best,” Chen laughed.
Despite the obvious disappointment, Chen assured us he is not devastated.
“I think that feeling [of devastation] peaked a few years ago, and now, I am in an okay place. Right now, I guess I will have to wait till the heavens decide that I deserve it before giving it to me,” he said.
Chen even jokingly said that his family seemed to have got used to him not winning at this point.
His wife, former Mediacorp actress Kate Pang, dropped him a text saying, “You are the best!”, while his parents, who attended the awards, told him that they would “wait by the road to go home together”.
“I do feel sian [tired] for them [his parents]. They have been coming almost every year. I know deep down, they can’t wait to celebrate when I win something,” he said.
There is, however, at least one person who is openly sharing her disappointment – Avery, his nine-year-old daughter.
“My kids are staying with my brother, and he texted me that she is quite sad that I didn’t win,” he said.
However, Chen told us that he sees it as a teaching moment.
“They have never seen me stop, and I am not about to stop now. If you really love what you are doing, you just keep going,” he said.
The couple also have a son, Aden, who is 10.
It’s not all doom and gloom, though.
Chen said he found joy in seeing his colleagues go up to collect their Top 10 Most Popular Awards.
The popularity stakes, he reasoned, is a game he doesn’t think he’s “suitable for or capable of winning”.
“There are many aspects of the ‘popularity’ contest that don’t sit well with me,” he said, declining to go into further detail.
However, he reiterated that he’s always set his sights on acting.
“An acting award is something that I have been working towards my entire career, and it would be nice to be recognised," said Chen.
