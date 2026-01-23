Actor Andie Chen makes directorial debut with short film about dementia

Actor, F&B executive and now, director. Singaporean entertainer Andie Chen, 40, has made his directorial debut with the short film What Day Is It? – part of the anthology film, A Singapore Dementia Story, which spotlights dementia.

What Day Is It? is a romantic comedy starring Alaric Tay and Onn Shu Ann, with Chen's wife, actress Kate Pang, serving as screenwriter.

Said Chen of his inspiration for the film: “There are a lot of films on dementia that fall into melodrama, or just really sad stories. I think there are many sides to everything, and my intention was that: 'Could we actually tell a story about love and hope?' It’s like a romantic comedy based on the theme of dementia. That was the initial idea we had when we started on this project.”