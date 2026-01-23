Actor Andie Chen makes directorial debut with short film about dementia
Singaporean actor Andie Chen makes his directorial debut with, What Day Is It?, which is part of an anthology of five short films spotlighting dementia.
Actor, F&B executive and now, director. Singaporean entertainer Andie Chen, 40, has made his directorial debut with the short film What Day Is It? – part of the anthology film, A Singapore Dementia Story, which spotlights dementia.
What Day Is It? is a romantic comedy starring Alaric Tay and Onn Shu Ann, with Chen's wife, actress Kate Pang, serving as screenwriter.
Said Chen of his inspiration for the film: “There are a lot of films on dementia that fall into melodrama, or just really sad stories. I think there are many sides to everything, and my intention was that: 'Could we actually tell a story about love and hope?' It’s like a romantic comedy based on the theme of dementia. That was the initial idea we had when we started on this project.”
Rounding out the rest of A Singapore Dementia Story are films featuring some of Singapore's biggest names.
Directed by award-winning filmmaker Gavin Lim, Another Go follows the story of a family navigating the challenges of early-onset dementia and stars veteran actors Tan Kheng Hua and Peter Yu as well as Tan's real-life daughter, Lim Shi-An.
“The film’s hopeful message is one of solidarity and resilience. I wanted caregivers to know they are not alone in their feelings of loss and helplessness. Thousands of families face these same challenges, experiencing the same complex emotions – the grief, the frustration, the guilt, and the small moments of grace,” said Gavin Lim.
Other films in A Singapore Dementia Story include the comedy-drama Really? by Jenny Ng, the animated short Two Ways To Forget, starring Suhaimi Yusof, and the thriller The Last Thread, starring veteran actor A Panneeirchelvam.
Presented by philanthropic house Lien Foundation and social service agency Dementia Singapore, A Singapore Dementia Story will have two public screenings on Jan 31 at Tembusu Canopy, located on the third level of Temasek Shophouse.
Those interested can sign up for complimentary tickets via this website, once the registration link goes live on Jan 26.
In a statement, Bryan Tan, CEO of Dementia Singapore, said: “Dementia affects everyone differently, depending on the type of dementia in question, the severity of the diagnosis, and by the person’s overall health. But we often forget that it also has a complex and wide-ranging effect on family members, caregivers, and friends, as well as our healthcare system, and society at large.
“Greater empathy is the cornerstone of a dementia-inclusive society because it fosters the understanding, respect, and connection necessary to bridge divides. And we believe it can be realised through skilled storytelling.”