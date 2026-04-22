Andie Chen says he ‘won’t attend next year’ after Star Awards 2026 loss

"I've always believed that an actor's sole job is to give their best performance possible. Now that I'm [about to turn] 41, shouldn't I learn that the world isn't that simple? Thank you friends for your companionship, thank you to my colleagues for the hugs, and thank you to my fans for the tears. Thank you all,” he wrote.

Declining to directly comment on what he wrote, he instead reflected about his career thus far, and the emotional weight tied to it.

“Ninety per cent of all the work I have done in my life is with the company. So, in a way, it is a little painful in that sense. When the message seems so loud and clear… I mean, I guess I get it… I get it,” he told us.

So, when we asked if there might come a time when he chooses to skip the ceremony altogether, even if nominated, his answer came fast.

“I won’t attend next year. I need a break lah. I think I have to start taking care of myself,” he said.

Chen has been acting since 11, and has been working with Mediacorp since he was 19, and joined Star Search in 2007.

However, he has never bagged a Star Awards trophy, despite being nominated 11 times in acting categories – seven times for Best Supporting Actor, and four for Best Actor. He has also been nominated for the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste six times.

When asked if he feels any sense of envy seeing his peers, such as Desmond Tan, who was in the same Star Search 2007 batch as him, winning Best Actor, and scoring his 10th Top 10 award, Chen waves it off, saying he is actually very happy for him.

“You know, I've really gotten to this point, where I'm very happy for people receiving awards. It's a happy thing, and everybody is working hard and trying to do their best,” he said.

He also gave a shoutout to Ya Hui, who, like Tan, will move on to the All-Time Favourite Artiste after winning her 10th Top 10 award.