Veteran DJ Andrew Chow, formerly from Zouk, dies at age 63

Veteran DJ Andrew Chow died on Monday (Aug 3) at the age of 63. According to news outlet The Straits Times, citing his daughter Abby, Chow had stomach cancer and died peacefully with family members by his side.

Andrew Chow is regarded as a pioneer of Singapore's DJ scene. Chow, also known as DJ Wiz, was a three-time champion of DMC Singapore – winning the famed DJ competition in 1998, 1999 and 2001. Revellers will know him best as the resident DJ of Phuture in Zouk between 1996 and the early 2010s.

Chow has also been cited as an inspiration by numerous peers, including Wayne Liu aka DJ KoFlow. In his tribute to Chow which he posted on Instagram, Liu revealed that Chow had given him his first gig, and he ended up giving Chow his last – a session at the Bali Lane bar, Kossa.