Veteran DJ Andrew Chow, formerly from Zouk, dies at age 63
Revellers will know him best as the resident DJ of Phuture in Zouk between 1996 and the early 2010s.
Veteran DJ Andrew Chow died on Monday (Aug 3) at the age of 63. According to news outlet The Straits Times, citing his daughter Abby, Chow had stomach cancer and died peacefully with family members by his side.
Andrew Chow is regarded as a pioneer of Singapore's DJ scene. Chow, also known as DJ Wiz, was a three-time champion of DMC Singapore – winning the famed DJ competition in 1998, 1999 and 2001. Revellers will know him best as the resident DJ of Phuture in Zouk between 1996 and the early 2010s.
Chow has also been cited as an inspiration by numerous peers, including Wayne Liu aka DJ KoFlow. In his tribute to Chow which he posted on Instagram, Liu revealed that Chow had given him his first gig, and he ended up giving Chow his last – a session at the Bali Lane bar, Kossa.
In its tribute post, Kossa wrote: "DJ Wiz is far more than just the DJ that every millennial came to know while partying at Zouk and Phuture.
"He is also a true pioneer who paved the way for many DJs in Singapore...His legacy lives on through every one of us, as someone who dedicated his life to cultivating hip-hop culture through DJ-ing and turntablism in Singapore."
Condolences and well-wishes have also poured in from fans and friends.
"Wherever you are now, please know that there is a generation of us who are forever indebted to you, not just for the decades of real music but also for being the best coach a DJ could have, the best DJ a rapper would want to rock with and above all, the mentor that many of us needed when we were coming up," wrote Terence Leong, managing director at Live Nation Taiwan.
According to an obituary posted on Chow's Facebook page, his wake is being held at Ang Mo Kio till Saturday, following which he will be cremated at Mandai Crematorium.
Abby Chow added that the dress code "will be colourful and stylish", just like how her father would have dressed.