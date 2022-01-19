Andrew Garfield says Emma Stone called him a ‘jerk’ for lying about Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield is certainly very good at keeping secrets. The actor had to lie whenever he was asked if he was going to be part of Spider-Man: No Way Home in order to not spoil the surprise. (Spoiler alert: He was.)

He even did it to ex-girlfriend and former The Amazing Spider-Man co-star, Emma Stone.

Garfield revealed on a recent episode of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast that Stone wasn’t too pleased about that when she found out the truth.

The 38-year-old said: “Emma kept on texting me, and she was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about!’”

He added: “She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me”, and like, I honestly … I kept it going, even with her, it’s hilarious. And then she saw it and she was like, ‘You’re a jerk!’”

In No Way Home, Garfield and Tobey Maguire – who played the webslinger in three Spider-Man films from 2002 to 2007 – joined Tom Holland in the finale of the Spider-Man Homecoming trilogy. The three Spider-Men could be in the same universe due to a crack in the multiverse.

Garfield and Stone appeared in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel. The co-stars dated for four years before calling it quits in 2015.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a huge success at the box office and is the only pandemic era film to cross the US$1 billion mark worldwide.