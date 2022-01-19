Andrew Garfield says Emma Stone called him a ‘jerk’ for lying about Spider-Man: No Way Home
The actress had asked Garfield if he was going to be in the new Spider-Man movie and the actor said, "I don't know what you're talking about".
Andrew Garfield is certainly very good at keeping secrets. The actor had to lie whenever he was asked if he was going to be part of Spider-Man: No Way Home in order to not spoil the surprise. (Spoiler alert: He was.)
He even did it to ex-girlfriend and former The Amazing Spider-Man co-star, Emma Stone.
Garfield revealed on a recent episode of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast that Stone wasn’t too pleased about that when she found out the truth.
The 38-year-old said: “Emma kept on texting me, and she was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about!’”
He added: “She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me”, and like, I honestly … I kept it going, even with her, it’s hilarious. And then she saw it and she was like, ‘You’re a jerk!’”
In No Way Home, Garfield and Tobey Maguire – who played the webslinger in three Spider-Man films from 2002 to 2007 – joined Tom Holland in the finale of the Spider-Man Homecoming trilogy. The three Spider-Men could be in the same universe due to a crack in the multiverse.
Garfield and Stone appeared in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel. The co-stars dated for four years before calling it quits in 2015.
Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a huge success at the box office and is the only pandemic era film to cross the US$1 billion mark worldwide.