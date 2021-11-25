Andrew Garfield geeks out after getting surprise message from Cobra Kai cast

Christmas came early for actor Andrew Garfield when he was shown a surprise video message from the cast of Cobra Kai, a show he’s admitted to being obsessed with.

Garfield, who’s currently promoting the Netflix film Tick, Tick … Boom where he stars as the creator of the Rent musical, reacted with glee and couldn’t stop smiling throughout the video message that featured William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List from the hit series.

The actor had revealed in a past interview that he’s a superfan of the martial arts drama and that he was waiting impatiently for the latest season.

Zabka and gang thanked Garfield for being a superfan and also revealed that season 4 of the series will premiere on Netflix on Dec 31, with Mouser, who plays Samantha LaRusso in the show saying, “Definitely anticipate more punching, kicking and general bad-assery”.