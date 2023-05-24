Hong Kong singer Andy Hui will perform at Marina Bay Sands in July

Cantopop aficionados in Singapore will be feasting well this July. Aside from Jacky Cheung’s six-night concert, fans can also look forward to the recently announced Andy Hui show.

The Man Is The Most Painful singer will be performing at Sands Grand Ballroom, Marina Bay Sands on Jul 1. Hui’s upcoming show is part of his Human Live world tour, his first solo concert comeback after a three-year hiatus.

Hui, who is married to fellow celebrity Sammi Cheng, rose to stardom in 1986 when he got first runner-up in Hong Kong’s New Talent Singing Awards. In a career spanning more than 30 years, he has released over 50 albums and received numerous accolades including Best Male Artiste at the 2001 Jade Solid Gold Awards. He made his acting debut in 1992 and has since appeared in over 30 films.

Tickets to Hui’s concert will go on sale on Wednesday noon (May 24) via Marina Bay Sands’ website – with prices ranging from S$88 to S$328, excluding booking fees. Sands Rewards LifeStyle members will even enjoy 10 per cent off ticket prices.