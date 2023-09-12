Andy Lau proudly shows 11-year-old daughter's paintings in exhibition, says she's 'more creative than me'

Hong Kong singer-actor Andy Lau, 61, recently had his first art exhibition, 1/X Andy Lau X Art Exhibition. The exhibition housed paintings, digital art pieces, calligraphy works and even a three-metre-tall sculpture of Lau’s character in the 2003 Hong Kong action film, Running On Karma, all of which allowed visitors glimpse a different side of the Heavenly King.

The most talked-about section was the corner dedicated to Lau and his daughter, 11-year-old Hanna.

Though he is famously protective of the privacy of Hanna and his wife, Malaysian former model Carol Chu, 57, Lau’s not shy when it comes to sharing Hanna’s art.