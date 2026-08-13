Andy Lau receives honorary doctorate for achievements in entertainment and contributions to society

He’s been a Heavenly King for decades, but is it time we get used to calling him Dr Andy Lau?

The 64-year-old Hong Kong superstar has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters degree by Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU), in recognition of his outstanding achievements in entertainment and his contributions to society.

At the conferment ceremony on Monday (Aug 10), HKBU president and vice-chancellor Professor Alexander Wai Ping-kong paid tribute to Lau's lasting impact.

“In this era of artificial intelligence (AI) filled with uncertainty, there is one thing that seems certain: AI will never be able to ‘become’ Dr Lau,” he said.

“Because it cannot replace his humanity, his talent, or the emotional connections he has built through his art and within the Chinese community.”