Andy Lau receives honorary doctorate for achievements in entertainment and contributions to society
Hong Kong Baptist University honoured the Heavenly King for his contributions to entertainment, philanthropy and society.
He’s been a Heavenly King for decades, but is it time we get used to calling him Dr Andy Lau?
The 64-year-old Hong Kong superstar has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters degree by Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU), in recognition of his outstanding achievements in entertainment and his contributions to society.
At the conferment ceremony on Monday (Aug 10), HKBU president and vice-chancellor Professor Alexander Wai Ping-kong paid tribute to Lau's lasting impact.
“In this era of artificial intelligence (AI) filled with uncertainty, there is one thing that seems certain: AI will never be able to ‘become’ Dr Lau,” he said.
“Because it cannot replace his humanity, his talent, or the emotional connections he has built through his art and within the Chinese community.”
Beyond his illustrious entertainment career, Lau has long been committed to philanthropy, supporting causes ranging from disaster relief and children's education to people with disabilities.
“More importantly, he is humble and committed to giving back to society,” Professor Wai said.
“Through various charitable initiatives and the (Andy Lau Charity) Foundation, he has supported young people and disadvantaged groups, continuously bringing encouragement to those in need and lighting the way forward for them.”
Since making his debut in the entertainment industry in 1981, Lau has released more than 100 Cantonese and Mandarin albums, selling over 48 million copies worldwide.
He has also received nearly 500 music awards, including a Guinness World Record in 2000 for the most awards won by a Cantopop male artiste.
On screen, Lau has starred in more than 160 films, winning Best Actor three times at the Hong Kong Film Awards and twice at the Golden Horse Awards.
In 1991, he founded his own production company, which has helped nurture and support a new generation of Hong Kong filmmakers and creative talent.