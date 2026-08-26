Singer Angela Chang briefly stops concert for medical treatment, returns to finish show
The 44-year-old Taiwanese singer, who has a history of heart problems, was given oxygen after feeling unwell during the concert in Chengdu. She later said her heavy carousel-themed costume may have put too much strain on her heart.
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang’s concert in Chengdu, China, on Sunday (Aug 23) took an unexpected turn when she suddenly fell ill mid-show.
The 44-year-old was performing her 2007 hit Doesn't Hurt when fans noticed something seemed off.
She was seen repeatedly tugging at her collar and the hem of her skirt, leading some to suspect that she was feeling unwell.
Her condition then appeared to worsen, forcing the concert to be temporarily halted.
Videos circulating online show Chang looking visibly unwell as medical staff attended to her on stage. They took her blood pressure, fanned her, massaged her hand and fitted her with a nasal oxygen cannula.
At one point, a tearful Chang appeared on the venue's big screen, before the message: “I’m sorry, please give me three minutes” flashed across it.
Some fans initially thought the interruption was part of the show, only realising something was wrong when they saw Chang being attended to by medical staff.
After a short rest, Chang returned to the stage and continued with the concert.
She later explained to the audience that she had started feeling unwell after changing into a heavy carousel-themed costume.
“Maybe it was because of the hot weather, maybe it was because the costume was heavy,” she said, adding that she felt her heart was struggling to cope after putting it on.
An emotional Chang apologised for making everyone wait and worry, and assured fans that she wouldn't force herself to carry on if she really couldn't.
Chang has previously spoken about her heart condition.
In 2008, she was diagnosed with mitral valve prolapse and took several months off work to seek medical treatment in Canada.
Later that night, Chang took to Weibo to assure everyone she was okay.
She said a medical team had been present throughout the concert and thanked them for quickly monitoring her condition and taking the necessary measures.
Chang also underwent a more comprehensive examination after the show.
“Everything is fine at the moment,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone for your concern. Please don't worry about me.”
Chang is scheduled to perform next in Guiyang on Aug 29.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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