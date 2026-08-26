Singer Angela Chang briefly stops concert for medical treatment, returns to finish show

Taiwanese singer Angela Chang’s concert in Chengdu, China, on Sunday (Aug 23) took an unexpected turn when she suddenly fell ill mid-show.

The 44-year-old was performing her 2007 hit Doesn't Hurt when fans noticed something seemed off.

She was seen repeatedly tugging at her collar and the hem of her skirt, leading some to suspect that she was feeling unwell.

Her condition then appeared to worsen, forcing the concert to be temporarily halted.

Videos circulating online show Chang looking visibly unwell as medical staff attended to her on stage. They took her blood pressure, fanned her, massaged her hand and fitted her with a nasal oxygen cannula.

At one point, a tearful Chang appeared on the venue's big screen, before the message: “I’m sorry, please give me three minutes” flashed across it.

Some fans initially thought the interruption was part of the show, only realising something was wrong when they saw Chang being attended to by medical staff.

After a short rest, Chang returned to the stage and continued with the concert.

She later explained to the audience that she had started feeling unwell after changing into a heavy carousel-themed costume.

“Maybe it was because of the hot weather, maybe it was because the costume was heavy,” she said, adding that she felt her heart was struggling to cope after putting it on.

An emotional Chang apologised for making everyone wait and worry, and assured fans that she wouldn't force herself to carry on if she really couldn't.