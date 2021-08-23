Angelina Jolie debuts on social media to speak out about Afghanistan crisis

On Friday (20 Aug), Angelina Jolie debuted on Instagram to highlight the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

In her inaugural social media post, the notoriously private celebrity shared a handwritten letter she received from an Afghan teenage girl. In it, the girl expressed fear about life under Taliban rule.

"Before Taliban came in ... we all had rights, we were able to defend our rights freely," the letter wrote. "But when they came, we are all afraid of them, and we think all our dreams are gone. We think our rights have been violated.”

The letter concluded with: “The life of all of us is dark, we all lost our freedom, and we are imprisoned again.”

Alongside the photo, Jolie shared her plans to spotlight the plight of those across the world who are fighting for their basic rights.

“Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely,” the special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) wrote. “So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.”

Following the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban swiftly assumed power. Fearing a return to repressive Taliban rule, thousands of Afghan people have attempted to flee the country.

Weighing in on the deepening tragedy, Jolie added, “It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country.”

“Watching for decades how Afghan refugees - some of the most capable people in the world - are treated like a burden is also sickening,” the post continued. “Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it.”

Ending her post with a clarion call, the director and activist wrote: “Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me.”

Her Instagram post went viral, garnering more than 700,000 likes within four hours and earning her more than 4.6 million followers that same day.

In her work as UNHCR Special Envoy since 2012, Jolie has advocated for refugees across Iraq, Syria and Myanmar. The Oscar-winning actress will next be seen in Marvel’s Eternals, slated for release on Nov 4.