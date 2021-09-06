Angelina Jolie says she and Brad Pitt fought about him working with Harvey Weinstein

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has spoken in more detail about the breakdown of her relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

In the interview with the Guardian newspaper on Saturday (Sep 4), in which she spoke about a wide range of topics including human rights and her new children’s book, the 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress also shared that she and Pitt fought when the actor decided to work with Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer who has since been convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Pitt had approached Weinstein to produce his 2012 film Killing Them Softly, which Jolie felt diminished her experience with the producer. Jolie had revealed in the past that she managed to escape Weinstein’s unwanted advances while working on the film Playing By Heart when she was 21 years old.

She said: “We fought about it. Of course it hurt.”

She shared more with the paper about her experience with Weinstein: “If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn’t, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault.”

She added that she was asked to do The Aviator but said no because Weinstein was involved.

“I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys – don’t let girls go alone with him,” she said in the Guardian interview. “I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did.”

Pitt also starred in the 2009 film Inglourious Basterds, which was distributed and co-financed by the Weinstein Company. Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year jail sentence for rape and sexual assault. He has denied Jolie’s allegation.

Jolie also added in the interview that she was afraid for her family’s safety, alluding to Pitt’s behaviour that prompted her to file for divorce.

Media reports at the time spoke about an altercation onboard a private plane that involved a drunk Pitt and the couple’s oldest child, Maddox, who was 15 at the time. Jolie filed for divorce five days after the incident. Pitt later admitted he had a problem with alcohol and went to rehab.

“I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children,” she told Guardian.

Ultimately, she said, she just wants her family to heal.

“And I want everyone to move forward – all of us, including their dad. I want us to heal and be peaceful. We’ll always be a family.”