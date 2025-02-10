Logo
Entertainment

Veteran Singapore getai singer Angie Lau dies at age 58 following battle with cancer
Entertainment

Angie Lau was the younger sister of renowned entertainer Liu Ling Ling.

The late Angie Lau was the winner of the second season of the Mediacorp reality singing competition, GeTai Challenge, in 2018. (Photo: Facebook/Angie Lau)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
10 Feb 2025 09:51AM
Veteran Singapore getai artiste Angie Lau died on Sunday (Feb 9) following a long battle with cancer. She was 58. The younger sister of renowned entertainer Liu Ling Ling, Lau was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer and lymphoma in 2014.

She later experienced a relapse in 2023, with cancer cells spreading to her bones. Doctors then classified her condition as Stage 4 cancer.

Lau's obituary states that her wake will be held till Thursday at 91 Tampines Link.

In a statement on her Facebook page on Sunday night, Liu Ling Ling said that she was "grateful for everyone’s deep love and kindness toward [her] sister".

In 2018, Angie Lau was crowned champion in the second season of the Mediacorp reality singing competition GeTai Challenge. She was also a mentor on Golden Age Talentime.

Source: CNA/hq

