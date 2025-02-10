Veteran Singapore getai singer Angie Lau dies at age 58 following battle with cancer

Veteran Singapore getai artiste Angie Lau died on Sunday (Feb 9) following a long battle with cancer. She was 58. The younger sister of renowned entertainer Liu Ling Ling, Lau was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer and lymphoma in 2014.

She later experienced a relapse in 2023, with cancer cells spreading to her bones. Doctors then classified her condition as Stage 4 cancer.