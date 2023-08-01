Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Angus Cloud, star of TV show Euphoria, dead at 25
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Angus Cloud, star of TV show Euphoria, dead at 25

No specific cause of death was reported but the family statement said he had suffered from mental health issues and was hit hard by the death of his father, who was buried last week.

Angus Cloud, star of TV show Euphoria, dead at 25

FILE - Angus Cloud attends the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Party at The West Hollywood EDITION on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in West Hollywood, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

01 Aug 2023 09:00AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Angus Cloud, cast member of the HBO teen drama series Euphoria, died on Monday (Jul 31) at age 25 just days after the death of his father, his family said in a statement.

Cloud played Fezco, an intense drug dealer with a moral code, in the series starring Zendaya in the lead role of Rue Bennett.

No specific cause of death was reported but the family statement said he had suffered from mental health issues and was hit hard by the death of his father, described as his "best friend", who was buried last week.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement said.

Cloud had five other acting credits, according to IMDB.com, but his breakthrough role came in 2019 in Euphoria, which depicts a group of California high school students dealing with sex, drugs and violence.

The character of Fezco O'Neill, known as Fez, develops a close bond with the protagonist played by Zendaya, who leaves rehab at the beginning of the series but is still dealing with addiction. At the end of the series, Fez is arrested by police after a shootout.

The highly acclaimed show has won numerous awards, including two Emmys and a Golden Globe for Zendaya.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time," the Euphoria show posted on messaging platform X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The show aired for two full seasons in 2019 and 2022, plus a pair of special episodes in 2020 and 2021, with a third season set for 2025, according to IMDB.

Where to get help:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.

Source: Reuters/sr

Related Topics

celebrity obituary

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement