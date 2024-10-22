Culinary Class Wars judge Anh Sung-jae shares he had to lose weight for the show

The global success of Netflix's cooking competition Culinary Class Wars has turned its contestants and judges into household names all over the world. Anh Sung-jae, one of the two judges on the show – alongside Paik Jong-won – has received attention (and a new legion of fans) following his stint on the show.

In an interview with South Korean news outlet JTBC on Sunday (Oct 20), the 42-year-old chef shared a few behind-the-scenes stories about filming Culinary Class Wars.

According to Anh, the show's production team told him to lose weight before filming started.

"I liked eating so much that I had gained some weight and was in the process of losing weight. (The production team's words) motivated me to work a little harder to lose weight."