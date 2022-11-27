Thousands throng Anime Festival Asia in Singapore after long COVID hiatus

Thousands of cosplayers and anime fans flocked to the annual Anime Festival Asia (AFA) in Singapore over the weekend, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago.

The three-day convention (Nov 25-27) celebrates all things Japanese pop culture at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Anime, a sub-culture originating from Japan, has continued to thrive and grow internationally in recent years despite the pandemic, largely due to its vast online presence and supportive participants.