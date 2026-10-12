Urn with Anita Mui’s ashes missing from Lantau monastery as family appeals for help

The statement revealed that a fan first discovered that the urn had gone missing from a columbarium at Po Lin Monastery on Lantau Island while paying tribute to Mui on Jul 18. The monastery is located on the Ngong Ping plateau and is the site of the famous Tian Tan Buddha, or Big Buddha.

The fan discovered that the screws on the door panel of the niche housing Mui’s ashes had come loose, and the urn inside was missing. The fan notified Mui’s family, who made a police report.

The statement added that there was no portrait at the niche as the family wanted a low-profile arrangement.

Police said they would continue to maintain contact with the family and relevant parties and follow up appropriately.

Another fan club, the 1,000-strong Mui Nation, said on Sunday that it was shocked to hear about the loss of the urn and called for the monastery’s management to review its security arrangements and explain what had happened.

“The incident is extremely absurd, against any moral standards and is a shock to those who love and respect Ms Mui Yim-fong,” it said.

Po Lin Monastery said it would not comment on the case as it was under investigation.

It was understood that Mui’s family did not receive any extortion call demanding payment for the return of the ashes. No other urns at the columbarium appear to have gone missing.

One fan wrote on social media: “My heart hurts so, so much. Mui went through so many trials and so much suffering in her lifetime. Why do so many bad things still happen even after she’s gone?”

“This is so utterly classless,” another fan commented. “Whoever stole her ashes should go to hell.”

Posting on Threads, Mui’s apprentice, singer-actor Patrick Tam Yiu-man, said he hoped police would recover the urn soon. “I really do not understand why there is such negligence,” he added.