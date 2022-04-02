Logo
Entertainment

Singaporean actress Anjana Vasan nominated for prestigious BAFTA award
Singaporean actress Anjana Vasan nominated for prestigious BAFTA award

The 35-year-old plays the lead role in We Are Lady Parts, a British television sitcom about an all-female Muslim punk rock band. 

Anjana Vasan at the Independent Spirit Awards earlier this year. (Photo: Instagram/anjanavasan)

Hidayah Salamat
02 Apr 2022 04:32PM (Updated: 02 Apr 2022 04:32PM)
Singaporean actress and singer-songwriter Anjana Vasan has earned a nomination at the 2022 Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards for her role in British television sitcom We Are Lady Parts. 

The 35-year-old, who is based in London, plays lead guitarist Amina Hussain in the show about an all-female Muslim punk rock band. Amina is initially reluctant to join the band, claiming performing induces vomiting and diarrhoea, but when she relents, she finds the experience freeing – "like therapy but with a lot more screaming". 

Critics appear unanimous in their appreciation for the six-episode sitcom, which has aired in the UK, the US and Australia, calling it "fierce and funny" and "delightfully entertaining".

The show is written, produced and directed by a woman, Nida Manzoor. 

Anjana Vasan has been nominated for a BAFTA award for her performance in We Are Lady Parts. (Photo: Instagram/anjanavasan)

Anjana was nominated for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, alongside Aimee Lou Wood from Sex Education. 

We Are Lady Parts received five other nominations in the following categories at the prestigious awards: Costume Design, Scripted Comedy, Emerging Talent: Fiction, Scripted Casting and Writer: Comedy. 

Anjana has been a familiar face in London's theatre scene for the last decade. Her most recent work, the 2019 staging of A Doll's House in London, earned her an Evening Standard Theatre Award nomination.

Anjana Vasan (far right) with the main cast of We Are Lady Parts. (Photo: Instagram/anjanavasan)

She recently appeared in popular TV programmes Killing Eve, Sex Education and Black Mirror, and played a cameo role in Spider-Man: Far From Home. 

On Instagram, the National University of Singapore alumni posted a photo of her nomination and wrote: "What is happening?!?!?! Never in my wildest dreams... Thank you @bafta. Also, six whole nominations for our show?! Wild."

Watch the show's trailer:

Source: CNA/hs

