Singaporean actress Anjana Vasan nominated for prestigious BAFTA award

Singaporean actress and singer-songwriter Anjana Vasan has earned a nomination at the 2022 Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards for her role in British television sitcom We Are Lady Parts.

The 35-year-old, who is based in London, plays lead guitarist Amina Hussain in the show about an all-female Muslim punk rock band. Amina is initially reluctant to join the band, claiming performing induces vomiting and diarrhoea, but when she relents, she finds the experience freeing – "like therapy but with a lot more screaming".

Critics appear unanimous in their appreciation for the six-episode sitcom, which has aired in the UK, the US and Australia, calling it "fierce and funny" and "delightfully entertaining".

The show is written, produced and directed by a woman, Nida Manzoor.