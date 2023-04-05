Singaporean actress Anjana Vasan wins best supporting actress in a play at Britain’s Olivier awards

Anjana Vasan is the first Singaporean to win best supporting actress in a play at the Olivier awards, which celebrates the best of London theatre, opera and dance.

The 36-year-old London-based Vasan picked up the award on Sunday (Apr 2) for her role as Stella Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire.

Castmate Paul Mescal won best actor for playing Stanley Kowalski. The drama was also named best revival at the awards show.

Vasan was up against Rose Ayling Ellis in As You Like It, Pamela Nomvete in To Kill A Mockingbird, Caroline Quentin in Jack Absolute Flies Again and Sharon Small in Good.