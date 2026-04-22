Anne Hathaway goes viral after saying 'Inshallah' in interview, fans react with surprise and amusement
Hollywood star Anne Hathaway casually used the Arabic phrase "Inshallah", meaning "God willing", during a recent interview with US media publication People, garnering amusement from fans all over the world.
Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway, 43, has left fans worldwide amused and surprised after she casually – and correctly – used the phrase "Inshallah" (Arabic for "God willing") during a recent interview with American media outlet People, which named her the "World’s Most Beautiful Star 2026".
While chatting with Charlotte Triggs, People's editor-in-chief, on embracing her forties, Hathaway said: "I just really want to, hopefully, live for and enjoy a life. I want to have a long, healthy life. Inshallah, I hope so."
The phrase "Inshallah" is widely used by both the Arab and Muslim communities to acknowledge uncertainty towards an outcome while simultaneously hoping for the best.
An overwhelming majority of fans have reacted positively to the exchange, including the official accounts of the Muslim Pro App and Malaysian radio station Hot FM, with the latter writing: "InshaAllah sister."
That said, Hathaway's relaxed use of "Inshallah" during the interview has also made fans do a double-take, with many admitting that they were caught off guard.
"Nearly dropped my phone into the sink when I heard that," wrote one fan.
Another said: "Inshallah was not on my bingo card."
As of writing, the video has garnered over 3.8 million views on TikTok alone.
Hathaway's interview comes days after the popular educational franchise Sesame Street uploaded a video of comedian Ramy Youssef, who is of Egyptian descent, teaching Elmo Arabic terms like "Salamu Alaykum" (peace be upon you) and "Habibi" (my beloved), as part of the National Arab American Heritage Month in the US.
Similarly, Sesame Street's video went viral, with many praising the light-hearted yet informative interaction.
"I wish my kids had this when they were little instead of being called racist names at school," shared one fan.