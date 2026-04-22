Anne Hathaway goes viral after saying 'Inshallah' in interview, fans react with surprise and amusement

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway, 43, has left fans worldwide amused and surprised after she casually – and correctly – used the phrase "Inshallah" (Arabic for "God willing") during a recent interview with American media outlet People, which named her the "World’s Most Beautiful Star 2026".

While chatting with Charlotte Triggs, People's editor-in-chief, on embracing her forties, Hathaway said: "I just really want to, hopefully, live for and enjoy a life. I want to have a long, healthy life. Inshallah, I hope so."

The phrase "Inshallah" is widely used by both the Arab and Muslim communities to acknowledge uncertainty towards an outcome while simultaneously hoping for the best.