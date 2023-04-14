Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen will premiere new film The Breaking Ice at Cannes Film Festival in May
Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen will be debuting his latest movie at the Cannes Film Festival this year, a decade after winning the Caméra d'Or award at the prestigious French film festival.
The Breaking Ice will be competing in the Un Certain Regard section, a parallel section to the event's main competition that focuses on more experimental work.
Starring Chinese stars Zhou Dongyu, with whom Chen collaborated in The Break Away (2021), Liu Haoran and Qu Chuxiao, the movie follows the blossoming relationship among three young adults in their twenties, set over a short few days in winter.
Recently, Chen also released his first English-language feature Drift, starring Arrested Development’s Alia Shawkat, which went on to receive positive reviews at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.
The upcoming 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be Chen’s fourth outing at the annual event. His short film Ah Ma was lauded with a Special Mention in 2007 and he became the first Singaporean to be awarded there.
His second outing was in 2013 with Ilo Ilo. His most recent one was in 2021, where he was among the directors who contributed to The Year Of The Everlasting Storm at the Special Screenings section. All three films were critically acclaimed and cemented his position as one of Asia’s brightest directors.
This year’s Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 16 to 27. Other films that will be screened include Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.