Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen will premiere new film The Breaking Ice at Cannes Film Festival in May

Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen will be debuting his latest movie at the Cannes Film Festival this year, a decade after winning the Caméra d'Or award at the prestigious French film festival.

The Breaking Ice will be competing in the Un Certain Regard section, a parallel section to the event's main competition that focuses on more experimental work.

Starring Chinese stars Zhou Dongyu, with whom Chen collaborated in The Break Away (2021), Liu Haoran and Qu Chuxiao, the movie follows the blossoming relationship among three young adults in their twenties, set over a short few days in winter.