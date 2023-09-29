Anthony Chen's The Breaking Ice selected as Singapore’s 2024 Oscar entry for Best International Feature Film
This is the third of Chen’s directorial efforts to be selected to represent Singapore at the Academy Awards in the same category, following Ilo Ilo in 2013 and Wet Season in 2019.
Local filmmaker Anthony Chen’s movie The Breaking Ice has been selected by the Singapore Film Commission as the country's entry to the 96th Academy Awards in 2024, in the Best International Feature Film category.
This was announced on Friday (Sep 29) by the Infocomm Media Development Agency.
“It is an honour once again to be selected as Singapore’s Oscar submission and also even more meaningful in a year when I have been invited into The Academy,” said the Singaporean director, who also wrote the script and co-produced together with Meng Xie under their Canopy Pictures banner.
“This film wouldn’t have been possible without the creative talents and passion of our very international team. I look forward to sharing this film with audiences in the States and around the world.”
The film opened in Singapore on Sep 7.
This is the third of Chen’s directorial efforts to be selected to represent Singapore at the Oscars in the same category. The first was Ilo Ilo in 2013 and Wet Season in 2019; neither made the shortlist.
Last year’s submission, Ajoomma, was produced by Chen and directed by He Shuming.
The Breaking Ice is a coming-of-age drama filmed in China. It focuses on the blossoming friendship of its three main characters during their shared isolation over a weekend in the winter snow.
It stars Chinese actors Zhou Dongyu (Better Days), Liu Haoran (Detective Chinatown) and Qu Chixiao (The Wandering Earth) in the lead roles.The Breaking Ice premiered in May at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section, where it received a standing ovation.