Anthony Chen's The Breaking Ice selected as Singapore’s 2024 Oscar entry for Best International Feature Film

Local filmmaker Anthony Chen’s movie The Breaking Ice has been selected by the Singapore Film Commission as the country's entry to the 96th Academy Awards in 2024, in the Best International Feature Film category.

This was announced on Friday (Sep 29) by the Infocomm Media Development Agency.

“It is an honour once again to be selected as Singapore’s Oscar submission and also even more meaningful in a year when I have been invited into The Academy,” said the Singaporean director, who also wrote the script and co-produced together with Meng Xie under their Canopy Pictures banner.

“This film wouldn’t have been possible without the creative talents and passion of our very international team. I look forward to sharing this film with audiences in the States and around the world.”

The film opened in Singapore on Sep 7.