Singaporean director Anthony Chen working on English-language debut film in Greece

According to Deadline, Chen described Drift as “a compelling and deeply affecting story about the strength of the human spirit during the worst of times. It has been an emotional experience developing this film in the past few years, particularly during the challenging days of the pandemic.”

Chen most recently finished working on his mainland Chinese feature debut The Breaking Ice, which stars Zhou Dongyu, Liu Haoran and Qu Chuxiao. He also worked with Zhou on The Break Away, as part of pandemic short film anthology The Year Of The Everlasting Storm last year.

Aside from Drift and Secret Daughter, Chen will also set to conclude his Growing Up trilogy, which started with Ilo Ilo and Wet Season, with We Are All Strangers, collaborating with his regulars Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler – who starred in both previous films – one more time.