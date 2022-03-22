Singaporean director Anthony Chen set to direct Priyanka Chopra, Sienna Miller in new film

Singaporean director Anthony Chen has his next big project – he’s attached to direct Priyanka Chopra and Sienna Miller in a film adapted from international bestselling novel, Secret Daughter, by Shilpi Somaya Gowda.

The news was reported by Deadline on Monday (Mar 21), adding that Amazon Studios is negotiating the feature deal.

Gowda’s novel narrates the story through the gaze of two women: Somer, a newlywed physician from San Francisco who discovers that she is unable to have children and Kavita, a poor mother from India who makes the heartbreaking choice to give her newborn daughter away. The story follows both women, who are interconnected through Asha, a child adopted from a Mumbai orphanage.

The 37-year-old Chen is famed for his award-winning films, Ilo Ilo and Wet Season, both of which starred Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler. The third film in the ‘growing up’ trilogy, We Are All Strangers, is set to begin filming sometime this year after Koh completes his National Service.

Chen made history in 2013 when he became the first Singaporean to not only win the Cannes Film Festival Camera d’Or, but also take home four Golden Horse Awards including the coveted Best Film with his debut feature Ilo Ilo.

Chopra and Miller are among several producers working on Secret Daughter. Chopra and musician husband Nick Jonas recently celebrated the birth of their first child via surrogate in January.

Miller will next be seen in the Netflix series, Anatomy Of A Scandal, created by David E Kelley and former House of Cards showrunner, Melissa James Gibson.