Singaporean director Anthony Chen partnering with company behind Parasite and Strong Girl Nam-soon on new film

Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen is partnering with Barunson C&C, a subsidiary of Barunson E&A – the Korean company behind the Academy Award-winning movie Parasite – on a new film called Sunset Park.

On Wednesday (Oct 4), entertainment outlet Variety reported that Chen will be directing Sunset Park, which tells the story of a Korean father who receives tragic news about his son and then embarks on a journey with his son’s roommate.

The movie will be written by South Korean screenwriter Shinho Lee who previously wrote 2008's The Chaser. Chen's production company Giraffe Pictures will co-produce.

In a statement to Variety, Seo Woo-sik, the head of Barunson C&C, said: "We want to align with the future by telling global Korean stories because Korean stories no longer only take place in Korea, but internationally across the world."

A new Barunson C&C project is streaming on Netflix soon. Strong Girl Nam-soon, which stars Emmy winner Lee Yoo-mi of Squid Game fame, will be released on Oct 7. It's a spinoff of the 2017 Korean series Strong Girl Bong-soon.