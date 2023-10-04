Singaporean director Anthony Chen partnering with company behind Parasite and Strong Girl Nam-soon on new film
Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen is partnering with Barunson C&C, a subsidiary of Barunson E&A – the Korean company behind the Academy Award-winning movie Parasite – on a new film called Sunset Park.
On Wednesday (Oct 4), entertainment outlet Variety reported that Chen will be directing Sunset Park, which tells the story of a Korean father who receives tragic news about his son and then embarks on a journey with his son’s roommate.
The movie will be written by South Korean screenwriter Shinho Lee who previously wrote 2008's The Chaser. Chen's production company Giraffe Pictures will co-produce.
In a statement to Variety, Seo Woo-sik, the head of Barunson C&C, said: "We want to align with the future by telling global Korean stories because Korean stories no longer only take place in Korea, but internationally across the world."
A new Barunson C&C project is streaming on Netflix soon. Strong Girl Nam-soon, which stars Emmy winner Lee Yoo-mi of Squid Game fame, will be released on Oct 7. It's a spinoff of the 2017 Korean series Strong Girl Bong-soon.
Chen first made waves on a global scale when his debut feature film Ilo Ilo won the Camera d'Or award at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.
His latest movie The Breaking Ice marks his first Chinese feature film and has been selected as Singapore's entry for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards, which will take place next year.